US soccer star Megan Rapinoe: World Cup champs ‘very happy to accept’ Chuck Schumer’s Senate invitation. But no invite from Trump yet.

Megan Rapinoe — by far the loudest voice on the U.S. women’s soccer team — said her squad would be “very happy to accept” U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s invitation to visit the Senate’s “upper chamber” to celebrate the team’s World Cup victory.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a “formal invitation” to the team on the Senate floor Monday and also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring equal pay for women to a vote.

“And while today we celebrate their victory, we also recognize that these women, these athletes, have challenges, and they make us really think about the future of women’s sports,” Schumer noted. “They’ve shone a light on the fact that in our society women are simply not treated fairly because of their gender. Something, something needs to change here, What the U.S. women did was extraordinary, and they deserve to be compensated fairly. All women need to be compensated fairly, period. And we ought to pay attention to this not just once every four years during the World Cup, but year-in and year-out.”

What the #USWNT did was extraordinary, and they deserve to be compensated fairly.



All women need to be compensated fairly. Period.



And we ought to pay attention to this not just once every four years during the World Cup, but year-in and year-out. pic.twitter.com/gtWgiHS2PH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 8, 2019

But as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. women still haven’t received an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House to celebrate their World Cup victory. – READ MORE