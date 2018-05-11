US should revive enhanced interrogation techniques: Dick Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that he is in favor of restarting the enhanced interrogation program that helped foil terrorist plots in the U.S.

“If it were my call I would not discontinue those programs. I’d have them active and ready to go,” Cheney said during an interview broadcast Thursday on “Mornings with Maria.” “And I’d go back and study them and learn.”

It’s been 17 years since America experienced the worst terrorist attack in the country’s history, killing almost 3,000 people on 9/11. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1