US servicemen killed in Iraq during mission against ISIS identified, were part of Marine Raider Battalion

Two U.S. Marines killed by “enemy forces” during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in north-central Iraq on Sunday have been identified.

Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, Calif., and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Md., were supporting Iraqi Security Forces in a mountainous area of Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Both Marines were assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command out of Camp Lejeune in N.C.

The U.S.-led coalition launched additional forces to recover the bodies from the southern Makhmur Mountains, about 37 miles (60km) south of Erbil, coalition spokesman Col. Myles Caggins said in a statement. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --