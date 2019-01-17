US service members killed in suicide blast in Syria, officials say

Multiple U.S. service members were among those killed by a suicide blast that struck near a U.S.-led coalition patrol in Syria on Wednesday, a military official said. The explosion left four American’s dead, the U.S. military confirmed. Their identities were not immediately released pending next of kin notification.

“U.S. service members were killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today. We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time,” a spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, wrote on Twitter.

“Two U.S. servicemembers, one Department of Defense (DoD) civilian and one contractor supporting DoD were killed and three servicemembers were injured while conducting a local engagement in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019,” U.S. Central Command said in a news release.

The explosion, reportedly caused by a suicide bomber, hit near the main market in the northern city of Manbij, witnesses told Reuters. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 16 people were killed in the incident, although officials have not confirmed the number of casualties.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders earlier confirmed President Trump had been briefed and the White House would “continue to monitor the ongoing situation in Syria.” – READ MORE