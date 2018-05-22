US plans ‘pressure campaign’ against Iran if it doesn’t abandon nuclear work, Pompeo says

The Trump administration promises to impose “the strongest sanctions in history” against Iran, urging all nations to participate in a new, aggressive campaign to economically isolate the regime.

In a Monday morning speech at the Heritage Foundation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo detailed the administration’s policy toward Iran less than two weeks after President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement.

Borrowing a strategy, and a moniker, from what it views as a successful economic isolation campaign against North Korea, Pompeo said the United States is planning a new “pressure campaign.”

“Our willingness to meet [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un underscores the Trump administration’s commitment to diplomacy to help solve the greatest challenges, even with our staunchest adversaries,” said Pompeo. “That willingness has been accompanied by a painful pressure campaign that reflects our commitment to resolve this challenge forever.”