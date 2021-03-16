US Panel To Review AstraZeneca Data As Spain Latest To Halt Jabs; Germany Sees Increased Blood-Clot Risk

Update (1245ET): As more EU countries halt use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the EMA has just reiterated that, as far as they know, the vaccine is safe. But just in case, they’re going to reexamine data related to blood clots in patients who received the vaccine.

We suppose it’s just one of the sacrifices that must be made in order to develop a vaccine within 12 months.

* * *

Update (1230ET): Spain’s La Vanguardia newspaper just reported that the Spanish government will also halt AstraZeneca jabs until further review.

The full list of countries that are currently not using the British-made jab are:

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Ireland

Iceland

Denmark

Norway

Bulgaria

Luxembourg

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Austria

Romania

Thailand

Democratic Republic of Congo

Indonesia

* * *

Update (1220ET): As fears about the AstraZeneca vaccine’s side-effects intensify, even the US is starting to doubt. According to media reports confirmed minutes ago by Bloomberg, an independent panel is reviewing the AstraZeneca trial data. If all goes well, the vaccine could receive its US emergency approval in about a month.

But if not, then it would be the first major jab to be rejected by an American regulator. Last year, US regulators halted a trial for the AstraZeneca jab for roughly a month following reports of a different rare illness.

