US Olympic Committee to take ‘hard look’ at what led to lowest American medal count in 20 years

A top U.S. Olympic Committee official said Sunday that he would re-evaluate the organization’s winter sports program after American athletes won just 23 medals in Pyeongchang, below the committee’s minimum expectations.

That haul — nine gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals — is the lowest since the U.S. won 13 medals at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

The Associated Press, citing an internal USOC document, reported that the organization had set a target of 37 medals in Pyeongchang, with a minimum expectation of 25. Winning 37 medals would have matched the then-record number won by the U.S. in Vancouver in 2010.

Alan Ashley, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s chief of sport performance, wasn’t shirking from the unsettling results.

“We’re going to take a hard look at what occurred here,” he said Sunday at the USOC’s closing news conference. – READ MORE

