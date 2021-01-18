US Official Refutes Arizona Prosecutors’ Claims About Rioters Plans To “Capture & Assassinate” Politicians

Having already seen DHS refute the FBI’s fearmongering over “online chatter”, noting that there were in fact “no credible threats,” the top Federal prosecutor has just been forced to refute what appears be lies about strong evidence about assassination squads in The Capitol by Arizona state prosecutors.

Having made every mainstream media’s news-cycle today, and done a great job of ratcheting up the fear to ’11’:

Reuters reports that the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. said on Friday there is no “direct evidence” to suggest that rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol had formed “kill capture teams.”

The comments by Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin appeared to be an effort to walk back claims federal prosecutors in Arizona had made in a court filing late on Thursday, in which they alleged there was evidence that rioters intended “to capture and assassinate elected officials.”

Late on Thursday, federal prosecutors had made sweeping claims about the ongoing investigation in a filing

“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government,” the memo said.

Except we now know… there was no evidence, let alone ‘strong evidence’!

We look forward to Bloomberg, NBC, and CNN all retracting this story and putting the American public straight. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --