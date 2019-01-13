US Navy sub commander demoted after hiring prostitutes in Philippines

A Navy submarine commander was disciplined and demoted last summer after admitting to paying for female prostitutes while stationed in the Philippines.

Capt. Travis Zettel lost the confidence to command the attack submarine USS Bremerton and was relieved of duty back in August following the investigation.

The investigation by the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) was launched following a sailor’s tip to the Department of Defense Inspector General’s hotline, saying Zettel told him he “requested/ordered ten girls to arrive at the hotel,” according to documents obtained by the Kitsap Sun.

The sailor later saw the commander with around 10 “provocatively dressed females outside the front door of the hotel.”

Another sailor also apparently enjoyed the company of women and was seen with three “local females holding onto his arm as he was wandering around” and greeting his fellow sailors. – READ MORE