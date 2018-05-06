US Navy Announces Resurrection of Second Fleet As Russia Tensions Linger

The United States Navy will re-establish the Second Fleet to oversee Naval forces in the northern Atlantic Ocean as part of its new military strategy aimed at countering Russia.

“Our National Defense Strategy makes clear that we’re back in an era of great power competition as the security environment continues to grow more challenging and complex,” Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson announced Friday, according to the BBC.

“That’s why today, we’re standing up Second Fleet to address these changes, particularly in the north Atlantic,” he said.

Navy resurrects Second Fleet as Russia tensions become focus of military strategy https://t.co/8ZsPwsGVCJ pic.twitter.com/2lK1zYZ5xc — The Hill (@thehill) May 5, 2018

Richardson announced the return of the combat organization that oversaw naval forces in the North Atlantic throughout the Cold War while he was on board the USS George H. W. Bush in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Second Fleet will exercise operational and administrative authorities over assigned ships, aircraft and landing forces on the East Coast and northern Atlantic Ocean,” Richardson said, according to Reuters. – READ MORE

