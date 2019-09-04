US Military Surrounding Venezuela With New Deployment In Guyana

The US military has effectively surrounded Venezuela, ahead of a possible military intervention.

We’ve reported in the past that the Pentagon is jointly working with Colombia, Brazil and other regional partners on how to crush Venezuela’s economy so that President Nicolás Maduro would step down.

Now there’s a new report that the US military has been deployed to the impoverished South American nation of Guyana, the first time in a decade. The country is located on South America’s North Atlantic coast and borders Venezuela to the West.

The four-month-long deployment, led by the US Air Force, is called New Horizons humanitarian outreach – is intended to serve as “a stepping-stone toward a prolonged relationship” with the Guyana military forces, reported Military.com. – READ MORE