US military plane crashes in Afghanistan, official says

An Air Force plane with “less than five onboard” crashed in eastern Afghanistan Monday, a U.S. military official told Fox News.

It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors and officials said there are no indications that the plane – an E-11A – was shot down. The plane is the military version of the civilian Bombardier Global Express business jet.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that it crashed in the Ghazni province, which sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains.

Pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site showed an aircraft bearing U.S. Air Force markings similar to other E-11A surveillance aircraft photographed by aviation enthusiasts, according to the AP.

Local Afghan officials had said earlier on Monday that a passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines had crashed in a Taliban-held area of the province. However, Ariana Airlines told the AP that none of its planes had crashed in Afghanistan. – READ MORE