US Merely Killed It’s “Own Creature”: Iran Reacts To Trump’s Baghdadi Speech

Just after President Trump’s major Sunday announcement of ISIS terror chief Abu Bakr Baghdadi’s death as a result of a successful and complicated special forces raid in northwest Syria, Iran’s first reaction was to dismiss it as “not a big deal”.

In perhaps the most interesting reaction of an enemy of Washington moments after the news broke Sunday, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi declared that Baghdadi’s elimination was not “a big deal” and that Washington had simply destroyed its own “creature.”

“Not a big deal! You just killed your creature,” Jahromi posted on Twitter in reaction to Trump’s initial tweet reading “Something very big has just happened!”

Iranian state media has for years since Islamic State terrorists flooded Syria and established their ‘caliphate’ produced stories suggesting Washington ‘created’ ISIS, whether directly or indirectly. – READ MORE