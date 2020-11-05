US Marshals find 27 missing children in Virginia

U.S. Marshals found 27 missing children following a rescue operation in Virginia, according to the Justice Department (DOJ) on Friday.

The five-day law enforcement effort, dubbed “Operation Find Our Children,” was the latest in a series of operations led by the U.S. Marshals Service that helped to reunite hundreds of endangered and missing children with their legal guardians this year.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable children in our society and ‘Operation Find Our Children’ does just that,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen in a news release by the DOJ.

More than 60 investigators were part of the primary team led by U.S. Marshals from the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.

They collaborated with the Virginia Department of Social Services, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and a team of medical professionals.

The operation also confirmed the location of six other children previously reported as missing who were found to be in the custody of their legal guardian, according to the news release.

“I can think of no more critical or satisfying mission for a law enforcement officer than rescuing an endangered child,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This operation brought together a formidable team that was, and is, determined to come to the aid of our youth and bring to justice those among us that choose to prey on these vulnerable children.”- READ MORE

