US Marshals arrest 262 suspects, rescue 5 missing children in ‘Operation Triple Beam’

The U.S. Marshals Service wrapped up a 60-day operation that had the mission of reducing violent gang crime in Oklahoma City. During “Operation Triple Beam,” U.S. Marshals made 262 arrests, rescued five missing children, and seized illegal firearms and narcotics.

Operation Triple Beam concluded on Sept. 6. Of the 262 people arrested, 141 were confirmed gang members, and six people were wanted for homicide, according to KFOR-TV. Other suspects were charged with felony assault, sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery, and arson.

On July 31, U.S. Marshals apprehended Pablo Robledo, a Surenos gang member who escaped from the Oklahoma County Detention Center while awaiting murder charges by busting out a window and using several bedsheets to scale down the building.

On Aug. 12, law enforcement officers arrested Chasady and Charles Hall; both believed to be Dungee Crip members. The couple reportedly kidnapped their children from an Oklahoma City daycare. The children were in the custody of the state’s Department of Human Services. – READ MORE

