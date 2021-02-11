US goes year without combat death in Afghanistan for first time in two decades

The U.S. military has gone a full year without a single combat death in Afghanistan for the first time in 20 years.

Army Sgts. 1st Class Javier Gutierrez and Antonio Rodriguez were the last two Americans to die while fighting in the country one year ago on Monday. Two others, Army Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin and Army Pfc. Miguel Villalon, were killed in January of last year, as The Military Times first reported.

The Taliban has said it may still target U.S. military members, however, if President Biden decides to keep forces in the area beyond a May deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops in Afghanistan, according to the Military Times.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Jan. 22 and said the Biden administration would review the Trump administration’s February 2020 U.S.-Taliban agreement, the White House said in a press release. – READ MORE

