US Embassy in London warns Americans to ‘keep low profile’ during Trump visit

The U.S. Embassy in London released an alert on Tuesday urging Americans to “keep a low profile” during President Trump‘s scheduled visit to the United Kingdom later this week.

The notice asks for Americans in Britain to stay aware of their surroundings and to “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent.”

The request comes as Trump is expected to meet multiple protests during his first visit to the United Kingdom since taking office. Thousands of people are expected to turn out. Among the planned demonstrations is a large “Trump baby” blimp which was approved by London city officials to fly over Parliament.

“It’s just been announced: Donald Trump is coming to Britain on a state visit later this year,” reads a Facebook event description for a protest planned July 13-14 that has about 60,000 saying they will attend. “We don’t know when. But let’s be ready — and be prepared to take to the streets in the most incredible protest in our history.” – READ MORE

Days before President Trump is set to visit the United Kingdom, the BBC ran a special program focused on his actions with women in the 1980s and 1990s with the provocative title “Trump: Is the president a sex pest?”

The 30-minute report aired Monday as part of the BBC’s investigative programming series titled “BBC Panorama.” The segment is likely to stir controversy ahead of Trump’s stay in the United Kingdom later this week.

Vice News reported that one woman, Barbara Piling, told the network that she met Trump — who would have been in his 40s at the time — at a party in New York in the late 1980s. She claimed that when she told Trump that she was 17, he responded that she was “not too old and not too young.”

Another woman, Heather Braden, recounted attending a party in Miami in the 1990s, where Trump was one of just a few men at the event, along with close to 50 women. She said she felt “like a piece of meat” at the gathering.- READ MORE

