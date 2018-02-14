US Domination: Olympian Binge Watched Netflix, Slept in, Still Won Gold

If you have been watching any of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, then you are likely aware that the first gold medal brought home by the United States came by way of 17-year-old snowboarding phenom Red Gerard in the slopestyle event.

Buit it almost didn’t have a chance to happen.

According to Thrillist, Gerard had stayed up late the night before watching Netflix, which caused him to sleep in past his 6 a.m. alarm Friday morning.

Luckily for him, his roommate and fellow U.S. snowboarder Kyle Mack woke him up in time to grab a quick bite to eat for breakfast, which consisted of an egg sandwich with ham, cheese and avacado.

Mack even let his late-running roommate borrow his puffy coat when Gerard couldn’t find his own at the last moment, which allowed the young soon-to-be-Olympic medalist to reach the site of his event just in time for it to begin. – READ MORE

One of the most dramatic stories of the games so far as been a 17-year-old American’s quest to win the gold medal for his country, and doing it against all odds.

Snowboarder Red Gerard managed to take the coveted gold medal in the snowboarding competition on the Games’ first day, his country’s first of the 2018 Games, making it not only enjoyable, but historic, too.

He even managed to get a profanity in on live television when he did it.

As the U.K. Daily Mail pointed out, the young man was so shocked that he blurted out “holy s***” (and worse) as he finished his final run, epithets easily heard by the Olympics’ international audience.

“It feels incredible. I’m just really happy that I got to land a run and I’m just really excited right now,” Gerard said.

“I’m just so happy that it all worked out. I was really happy when I saw I came in as first. I would have to guess that people are pretty surprised. I had a lot of fun and all I really want to do is just land runs.” – READ MORE