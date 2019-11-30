US Diplomat Sondland Categorically Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘No Basis in Fact’

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is categorically denying sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

An article by the ProPublica, co-published with Portland Monthly, accuses the Sondland of inappropriate behavior from prior to his days as ambassador, accusations made by three women. The owner of Portland Monthly is one of the accusers.

However, Sondland is denying the allegations, labeling them “untrue” and “coordinated for political purposes.”

"These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes," Sondland said in a statement, adding, "They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them."