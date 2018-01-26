US bought shuttered Jerusalem hotel to step up diplomatic presence in city, report says

Days after Vice President Mike Pence told Israel’s Parliament the United States would relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to here before the end of next year, the U.S. has increased its diplomatic presence in the city.

In Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood where the U.S. operates its Consular Section, moving crews were spotted bringing boxes and equipment from the U.S. Embassy into the now-shuttered Eden Hotel. Cars with diplomatic license plates were parked outside. The Eden Hotel is located a short distance from the U.S. consulate.

The most recently available public real estate records show the Eden Hotel was last sold in May of 2009 for $2.1 million. The name of the buyer is not listed. A security guard wearing clothing that identified him as working for the U.S. Embassy tried to stop a Fox crew from recording video.

In 2014, the U.S. purchased another hotel nearby in the Arnona neighborhood called The Diplomat. The building currently houses elderly immigrants. – READ MORE

DAVOS, Switzerland — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he would not recognize Palestine as an independent state as a reaction to US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“I will not take any decision in reaction to any decision,” Macron told reporters in response to a Times of Israel question on the potential recognition of a Palestinian state. The comments came during a photo op with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of their closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting lasted nearly an hour.

Several European nations, including Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Slovenia, are reportedly mulling recognizing an independent Palestine in response to Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem. The Slovenian foreign minister has already confirmed his country’s intention. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, whose bias against Israel has been well-documented, has once again illustrated how partial he is toward the Palestinian Authority, according to the Israeli newspaper Ma’ariv, telling a close associate of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Abbas should “hold on and be strong …that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President Trump’s demands.”

Kerry reportedly met Hussein Agha in London; Agha then reported back to PA officials in Ramallah. A senior PA official confirmed the meeting to Ma’ariv. He allegedly told Agha that Trump will not remain president for a long time.

Kerry apparently told Agha he would help them present their own peace plan by utilizing any and all of his contacts, including those in Europe and the international community, suggesting, “Maybe it is time for the Palestinians to define their peace principles and present a positive plan.” Kerry reportedly requested that Abbas refrain from attacking the current administration or America in general and restrict himself to attacks on Trump personally, allegedly using derogatory terms to describe Trump. – READ MORE