US Border Patrol boat shot at from Mexican riverbank

The U.S. Border Patrol confirmed with Fox News Friday that a vessel stationed on the Rio Grande was shot at multiple times by gunfire coming from the Mexican riverbank.

Agents assigned to the RGV Marine Unit in the Rio Grande Valley sector said that at around 2:25 a.m, they saw four people on the Fronton Main Landing near Fronton, Texas, who shot more than 50 rounds at them using automatic weapons.

No agents were injured, but Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News the “vessel was hit several times.”

CBP says the investigation is ongoing and the Mexican nationals thought be responsible have not yet been identified.