US Bombers Practice Delivering ‘Fire And Fury’ To North Korea At Night
The U.S. Air Force conducted joint live-fire drills with regional allies near the Korean Peninsula Tuesday night.
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron departed Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, flew to the East Sea/Sea of Japan, and joined with South Korean and Japanese military aircraft, accordingto a U.S. Pacific Air Forces statement.
Tuesday’s drill marks the first time that U.S. Pacific Command B-1B Lancers have participated in a combined training exercise with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Air Force fighters at night. – READ MORE
