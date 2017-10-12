True Pundit

Security World

US Bombers Practice Delivering ‘Fire And Fury’ To North Korea At Night

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The U.S. Air Force conducted joint live-fire drills with regional allies near the Korean Peninsula Tuesday night.

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron departed Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, flew to the East Sea/Sea of Japan, and joined with South Korean and Japanese military aircraft, accordingto a U.S. Pacific Air Forces statement.

Tuesday’s drill marks the first time that U.S. Pacific Command B-1B Lancers have participated in a combined training exercise with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Air Force fighters at night. – READ MORE

US Bombers Practice Delivering ‘Fire And Fury’ To North Korea At Night
US Bombers Practice Delivering ‘Fire And Fury’ To North Korea At Night

The U.S. Air Force conducted joint live-fire drills with regional allies near the Korean Peninsula Tuesday night. Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron d
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter