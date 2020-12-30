US Attorney Who Announced Voter Fraud Investigation Resigns

A U.S. attorney who opened an investigation prior to the 2020 election into improperly discarded military ballots in Pennsylvania announced his resignation on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed announced in September that he had opened an investigation into nine mail-in military ballots that were improperly opened and discarded in a dumpster in Luzerne County. It was revealed that seven of the discarded ballots were cast for President Donald Trump after the ballots were recovered.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said in October that the independent contractor found responsible for the discarded ballots was removed from service, according to the Times Leader.

The temporary worker, whose identity was not disclosed, was employed for only a three-day period in the middle of September, Pedri said.

Freed, who was appointed by Trump to serve as U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in September 2017, thanked Trump and former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr for the opportunity to serve in a statement Tuesday announcing his resignation.

“I am grateful to President Trump and Senators Toomey and Casey for the opportunity to serve; and to former Attorneys General Sessions and Barr for their leadership of the Department,” Freed said.

United States Attorney David J. Freed Announces Resignation @USAttorneys https://t.co/GoxCl75AFC — U.S. Attorney MDPA (@MDPAnews) December 29, 2020

He continued on to thank other people he worked with.

“For the past three years, I have had the great fortune to work with the highly skilled attorneys and staff in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. It is an office blessed with experienced and dedicated leaders, and colleagues who truly understand the importance of working together for the benefit of their fellow citizens,” Freed said.

“More than anything over the past three years, I have endeavored above all to tell the story of the great accomplishments of the office. While the public words are mine, the accomplishments belong to them.”

Freed served 12 years as a district attorney in Cumberland County prior to serving as U.S. attorney.