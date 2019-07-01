US Army Wants 500,000 Active Troops By 2020, Amid Threats Of War

The US Army wants 500,000 active duty military personnel by 2020, amid threats of war with Iran near the Strait of Hormuz and potential conflict with China across the South China Sea. The service’s recruiting goals, however, first reported by Army Times, is facing significant difficulties with unhealthy, ineligible millennials.

“It’s a difficult market because it’s a very healthy job market,” said Acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. “This environment is as challenging as we’ve faced- 3.6% unemployment. We have no benchmark historically for the all-volunteer force.”

McCarthy told the Times that it would be difficult to reach the recruitment goal by year’s end.

“We are on target, but it’s close,” McCarthy said. “We, statistically, can make it, but we’re going to have to run through the finish line- undoubtedly a full sprint.”

McCarthy said Army officials are speaking with municipalities across the country to formulate a strategy to enhance recruitment at a local level.