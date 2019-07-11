US Approves $2.2 Billion Sale of Tanks, Missiles to Taiwan

The Trump administration is selling $2.2 billion worth of tanks and missiles to Taiwan but has delayed exports of new F-16s over budget shortfalls in Taipei.

The main piece of the latest arms package announced Monday is the sale of 108 M1A2 Abrams frontline tanks and associated equipment, including tank rounds, machine guns, and tank-related gear.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” said Army Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper in a transmittal notice to Congress. Hooper is director of the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency that is in charge of arms sales.

“This proposed sale of M1A2 tanks will contribute to the modernization of main battle tank fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense,” he added. – READ MORE