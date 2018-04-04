US Air Force veteran told pole flying American flag violates ‘community’s standards’

A U.S. Air Force veteran from Ohio said he was told to remove his flag pole Friday because it failed to meet community standards.

Wayne Marchant, of Franklin, told WLWT-TV he received a letter from his homeowners’ association management company saying his flag pole didn’t meet the “community’s standards” and would need to be removed or modified “to ensure compliance.”

“As a veteran, I wouldn’t think to erect a flagpole and fly the American flag would be something that I would have to get permission to do,” Marchant told the station.

Marchant, who spent four years in the Air Force and another four in the Air Force Reserve, said he moved into the Franklin community nine years ago and the homeowners’ association gave him verbal permission to build the pole and fly the flag.- READ MORE

