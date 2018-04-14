US Air Force Is Facing A Serious Fighter Pilot Shortage

The U.S. Air Force is facing a shortage of more than 1,000 active-duty fighter pilots, according to a Government Accountability Office report released Wednesday.

By fiscal year 2017, the Air Force was short 1,005 active-duty fighter pilots, about 27 percent of the nearly 3,750 fighter pilots authorized, the GAO report introduced, according to the Air Force Times.

The current shortage appears to be the lowest in over a decade.

Between fiscal year 2006 and fiscal year 2013, the Air Force maintained active-duty pilot manning levels of at least 92 percent.

In 2011, the Air Force was actually overmanned.

Pilot manning levels began dropping significantly in fiscal year 2014 in the wake of Obama-era defense spending cuts. The decline occurred amid increasingly higher authorization levels.- READ MORE

