Urinals banned in Portland municipal building to ‘remove arbitrary barriers’ in gender-neutral quest

The city of Portland has banned urinals in its remodeled administrative building to “remove arbitrary barriers in our community,” KGW-TV reported.

Chief Administrative Officer Tom Rinehart emailed employees last February, saying, “We will continue to have gender-specific (male and female) multi-stall restrooms that are readily available to any employee that prefers to use one. But there will be no urinals in any restroom in the building,” the station said.

“I am convinced that this is the right way to ensure success as your employer, remove arbitrary barriers in our community, and provide leadership that is reflective of our shared values,” he added, KGW reported.

The station added that the city has redesigned all the restrooms to be gender-neutral, which means urinals are banned even in the men’s restrooms. – READ MORE