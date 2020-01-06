UPRISING: Hundreds Of ‘First Time’ Pro-Gun Activists Flood NRA Town Hall In Virginia

Hundreds of pro-gun political activists showed up to an NRA town hall in Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday night as the backlash continues to grow over the plans by Virginia Democrats to enact their far-left agenda aimed at decimating Second Amendment rights.

Sources told The Daily Wire that up to 400 people attended the event, many of whom were women and first time political activists.

The event comes as Virginia Democrats attempt to confiscate legally-owned firearms from law abiding citizens in a move that resembles what communist China has called on the U.S. to do in recent days. China has millions of people locked up in concentration camps, is engaged in forcefully harvesting the organs of detainees, and has instituted a massive surveillance state that it is using to clamp down on the freedoms of its citizens.

The rapidly growing resistance to Democrats’ attempts to confiscate firearms is expected to reach new levels in a little over a week as thousands of pro-gun Virginians are planning to attend the NRA’s legislative action day in Richmond on January 13. – READ MORE