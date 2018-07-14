Updated List of Mueller Indictments: More Than 80% Are Russians Who Will Never Face US Courts

The Mueller witch hunt is reaching new heights. With the 12 Russians indicted today, the corrupt Mueller team has now indicted 31 individuals and 3 companies, with more than 80% of the indictments related to Russians who we really don’t even know if they are real or whether they did anything to interfere in our 2016 election. These indictments today only diminish the validity of the ‘witch hunt’ by adding more ‘fake indictments’ to the already pitiful list.

Dirty and Corrupt Cop Robert Mueller and his team of conflicted liberal attorneys and investigators are seeing their unconstitutional witch hunt fall apart. It seems like on a daily basis more and more information becomes available of the entire gang’s unlawful acts. In spite of this, they charge forward hiring more troops while working with their mainstream media (MSM) to report their unlawful and phony leaks planned to keep their criminal conspiracy alive. Today’s actions were no different.

Corrupt and dirty cop Mueller started the ‘witch hunt’ more than one year ago, on May 17, 2017, and began looking into individuals with any relationship with President Trump. Mueller’s team were not interested in crimes that President Trump committed. There are none. Instead, Mueller went after anyone with any relationship to the President and any other ‘fake indictments’ with Russians they can create. Mueller’s entire team has serious conflicts of interest and his investigation is unconstitutional, but this has not deterred Mueller.

In an effort to tie their corrupt investigation to Russia, the Mueller team indicted 13 Russians after presenting their cases to a grand jury in February of this year. Immediately, these indictments were suspect as everyone on to the corrupt Mueller team knew that these ‘Russians’ would never be brought to justice, even if they were real, because they would never come to the US to stand trial and risk being put in jail.

Unfortunately for Mueller however, this too has turned into a royal mess. Lawyers defending one of three Russian companies indicted with the 13 Russians, Concord Management, showed up for court. Mueller’s team was caught off guard and never expected this. They immediately asked the judge for more time but the judge denied their pleas noting that they were the ones who indicted the Russian company in the first place.- READ MORE

