UPDATE: Hillary rakes in over $1 million off border ‘humanitarian crisis’

The issue of adults attempting to smuggle children across the U.S.-Mexico border is a “humanitarian crisis,” and Hillary Clinton can fix it with money.

That’s the message the failed presidential candidate sent to her supporters in a recent fundraising email that hauled in more than $1 million for anti-Trump, pro-immigration protests, and help for the children, of course.

In her plea for cash, Clinton lamented the “horrific” scene at the border, with “nursing infants ripped away from their mothers” and toddlers led away from their guardians under the guise of bathes or play time.

And the ploy worked beautifully.

“Since I reached out to ask this community to step up and support the groups working to protect and reunite families that have been separated at the border, you’ve raised more than $1 million dollars that will be split between the teams at the American Civil Liberties Union, the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, Human Rights First, Kids in Need of Defense, La Union del Pueblo Entero, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, United We Dream Action, We Belong Together, and the Women’s Refugee Commission,” Clinton wrote in a follow-up email Thursday. – READ MORE

