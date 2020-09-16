Up To 9 Additional Nations Could Join Peace Deal With Israel, Including Saudi Arabia, Trump Says

President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon that up to nine additional nations could join a peace deal with Israel in the near future, including Saudi Arabia.

“We have many other countries going to be joining us and they’re going to be joining us soon,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “We’ll have, I think, I mean I think seven, or eight, or nine. We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us, including the big ones.”

President @realDonaldTrump‘s leadership led to historic peace deals in the Middle East between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Israel. Today President Trump adds, “At the right time, I do think ” will make a deal. Joe Biden could never do this. pic.twitter.com/KIiXUkMV0B — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 15, 2020

“It’s not something that my critics thought was possible and now they say, ‘wow, that was a good idea,’” Trump continued. “I will say, it’s gotten rave reviews.”

About a minute later, Trump added: “I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia, at the right time I do think they will come in, yes, I do. This is a very big and very historic moment.” – READ MORE

