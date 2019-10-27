Up to 80 Percent of Illegal Immigrants Freed by Sanctuary Cities Commit More Crime

When are we going to put an end to the criminal cabals known as sanctuary cities, as I see it?

New data from immigration authorities show that 80 percent of illegal immigrants who are set free by officials in sanctuary cities commit more crimes.

That number is staggering.

Sanctuary officials are running their cities and states like a mafia enterprise, allowing criminals to be free of any legal ramifications, it seems — and it needs to stop.

Democrat sanctuary city officials are churning out people who are endangering American citizens — and it’s patently absurd that nobody has stopped this lawlessness.

The info came to light during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

ICE official Timothy Robbins said up to 80 percent of criminal illegal aliens who are released by sanctuary jurisdictions go on to commit more crime. – READ MORE