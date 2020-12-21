Potentially up to 40 percent of care home workers won’t get inoculated with CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus vaccine as the UK government rolls out its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine programme, a leader of the sector in England said on Saturday.

Health and social care workers are one of the groups on the priority list suggested by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“We know that between 50 and 60 percent, depending on individual services, or actually the staff, are saying that they will definitely have a vaccine and are very keen,” Nadra Ahmed, chairwoman of the National Care Association, told Misha Husain from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “We understand between about 17 and 20 percent of staff in services are saying they definitely won’t have it,” she said, “and then you’ve got the rest who’re waiting to see.”

Therefore, she said, potentially 40 percent of the works would decide against taking the vaccine.

She said it's "stunning" that such a high percentage of care home workers may not want to take the vaccine because "they've been working and seeing the direct results of the impact of this virus."

