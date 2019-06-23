Unsuccessful Dallas Shooter Was Met With Armed Resistance

An active shooter who opened fire on a federal courthouse in Dallas, Texas, is dead after meeting immediate armed resistance from law enforcement officials on Monday.

Video from the scene, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, shows an armed man shooting toward the entrance of the Earle Cabell Federal Building. However, armed law enforcement appears to immediately return fire as the attacker approaches the door to the building. After apparently being struck by shots from law enforcement, the attacker then flees across the street and collapses in a parking lot.

The attacker, identified by the FBI as a 22-year-old man from Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the ordeal.

A striking picture of the attacker captured by Morning News photographer Tom Fox in the moments before he opened fire show him holding a rifle and ammunition magazine while walking toward the entrance of the building. He is also wearing a mask, some sort of vest, and a magazine carrier around his waist.

Fox also captured video of the attack and its immediate aftermath as he hid behind a column while the violence unfolded. The video records some of the shots being fired and then the desperate search for the attacker. It then cuts to law enforcement officials rendering medical aid to the attacker as he lays in the parking lot. – READ MORE