UNSTABLE NON-GENIUS: Biden Aides Feared ‘Cranky’ Candidate’s ‘Epic Tongue-Lashings,’ Book Finds

A new book on the 2020 election raises serious questions about President Joe Biden’s temperament, citing the “cranky” septuagenarian’s “willingness to unleash” his fiery temper, especially at the expense of young staffers who dared to speak their minds.

“Biden’s temper, and his willingness to unleash it in small group settings, was one reason the people closest to him often avoided pushing him too hard to change his ways or take a particular course of action,” write journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency.

Biden’s so-called Irish temper, a term the president himself often uses despite its racially charged nature, tended to erupt at younger aides. Greg Schultz and Kate Bedingfield, both in their thirties, were “most likely to get their ears boxed for pushing back on Biden’s ideas,” the authors write. When he wasn’t screaming at them, Biden “had a tendency to talk down” to the “delicate” youngsters.

The authors recount a meeting in early 2019 when a “visibly irritated” Biden “hollered at” and “unloaded on Schultz,” who had (rather ironically) advised the candidate to “adjust his tone with younger voters.” These new details about Biden’s inability to take constructive criticism without lashing out raise serious questions about his fitness to serve as commander in chief and could prompt a discussion about invoking the 25th Amendment. – READ MORE

