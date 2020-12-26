Unsettling video shows cops assaulting, pulling taser on young man for playing ice hockey outside

Disturbing video is coming out of Canada showing police officers assaulting and aiming a taser at a young man for playing ice hockey at an outside rink in Alberta.

A viral video shows Calgary police shutting down a pickup ice hockey game at an outside rink. The cops claim that the game was violating public health orders. There were reports of 40 people at the Southwood community rink and skatepark.

According to the Alberta government website: “Outdoor team sports must also be limited to 10 people or fewer and 2 metre distancing must be maintained at all times.”

Two female officers attempt to apprehend the man, who refuses to abide by the cops' orders to get on the ground. One officer is caught on video kneeing the hockey player, but he continues to stand on the ice. During the tussle, one of the police officers falls to the ground.

