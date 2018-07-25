True Pundit

‘Unsettling’: Reporters not happy with veterans who booed the media during Trump’s VFW speech

While addressing the VFW convention today in Kansas City, President Trump once again ruffled the media’s feathers when he called them out as “Fake News.” But this, time, there was a twist as the gathered veterans joined in and booed the media:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) said Tuesday that the organization is “disappointed” in its national convention attendees who booed the media during President Trump’s speech earlier in the day.

“We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press,” VFW spokeswoman Randi Law said in a statement to The Hill. “We rely on the media to help spread the VFW’s message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there.”

The president spoke to the VFW convention in Kansas City, Mo., delivering a wide-ranging speech in which he touted his relationship with North Korea, criticized other countries’ trade practices and railed against illegal immigration. – READ MORE

