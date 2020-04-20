Unsealed docs show Planned Parenthood charged $25G for body parts, blood samples within months

ecently-unsealed documents reveal Planned Parenthood charged a biospecimen company nearly $25,000 for fetal tissue and maternal blood samples in 2012, fueling accusations from opponents that the nation’s largest abortion provider violated federal law while exchanging fetal body parts.

The invoices were unsealed as part of Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit with David Daleiden, the pro-life journalist whose undercover videos prompted both state and federal calls for investigations. According to the invoices, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte charged StemExpress $55.00 per “POC,” or products of conception — another term for fetal remains — and $10.00 per sample of blood.

Three invoices — dated Aug. 2, Sept. 5, and Sept. 28 — show the abortion provider charging $5,860, $11,365, and $7,715. That totals $24,940, along with more than 200 POC’s.

Daleiden argues that the disclosure reveals Planned Parenthood clearly violated federal law, which only allows reimbursements for associated costs rather than for the body part itself.

Planned Parenthood has defended itself by claiming that its charges related to transportation and time spent by staff. The invoices don’t mention either of those, however, nor do they contain the word “reimbursement.”

Instead, they assign a fee per body part. Specifically, the previously released contract between those organizations showed that the exchanges were based on “POC determined in the clinic to be usable.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --