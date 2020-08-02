Unsealed court docs suggest Mueller and Comey had piles of evidence on Epstein and did nothing

Newly released “Epstein court docs” have given us a treasure trove of damning and revealing information on the convicted sex offender and sex trafficker, and his rich and powerful friends.

For starters, we now know that Bill Clinton was on Epstein’s island. Two eyewitnesses place him there with two “young girls.”

But maybe even more disturbing is the revelation that former FBI directors Robert Mueller and James Comey had “evidence” on Epstein, yet they did nothing about it.

When @Comey talks about A Higher Loyalty and Saving Justice, he means it, but not in the way you think pic.twitter.com/tG0eIqZJPh — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2020

I will share a couple of tweets from One America News Network (OANN) reporter Jack Posobiec.

Posobiec slams Comey for his hypocrisy about “loyalty” and “saving justice,” sharing a clip from the unsealed documents that retrospects to 2014, during which Comey’s FBI was in direct contact with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s minor victim, yet he did absolutely NOTHING. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --