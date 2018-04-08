‘Unsafe to the community’: Facebook takes on pro-Trump Diamond and Silk

The hilarious duo of Diamond and Silk is a danger to society.

That’s according to Facebook.

The pro-Trump pair posted on the embattled social media platform on Friday night, saying after months of correspondence, they were deemed to be “unsafe to the community.”

“Diamond And Silk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with Facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page,” they wrote.

“Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage,” echoing the complaints of many conservative and pro-Trump pages.

Here is the reply from Facebook. Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 3:40 PM: “The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community.”

The pair say it took “6 Months, 29 days, 5 hrs, 40 minutes and 43 seconds” to get a response, which they add the network said is “final and it is not appeal-able in any way.” – READ MORE

