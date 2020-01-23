Unredacted Text Messages From Lev Parnas Show Adam Schiff Might Have Mischaracterized Exchange: Report

A new series of unredacted text messages show House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) may have mischaracterized an exchange between Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, according to a Politico report.

The story began when Schiff sent over a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-Ny.) that laid out the revelations from new evidence turned over to Congress. In it, Schiff summarized a series of text messages between Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, and Parnas, an indicted business associate of Giuliani’s. Schiff said that Parnas “continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky” and used a specific text message to support that claim.

The text, from Parnas to Giuliani, says “trying to get us mr Z.” But the remainder of the text messages were redacted.

Schiff’s sham impeachment is littered with mischaracterizations, falsehoods, & political desperation. The more Schiff speaks to the American people, the more the support for impeachment is obliterated in the court of public opinion. READ👇 https://t.co/KsIPKpn6Nj — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 22, 2020

On Wednesday, though, Politico is reporting that unredacted versions of the text messages show Parnas was referring to Mykola Zlochevsy, the founder of Burisma, not Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. Those text messages show Parnas sending a document to Giuliani with notes where he interviewed Zlochevsky, and he again refers to Zlochevsy as "Mr. Z."