UNPLUGGED: Trump Visits Army Tank Plant — Destroys Sen. John McCain During Live Feed (Video)Share:Donald Trump dropped the hammer on the late John McCain.Live.Again.Trump dossier. Obamacare repeal. You name it, Trump hammered McCain on it Wednesday in Lima, Ohio.Proceed 25 minutes into the live feed below. Share: admin Previous ArticleMystery as Top Obama and Clinton Lawyer Faces Prosecution by Mueller Next ArticleWoman Who Climbed Statue Of Liberty To Protest Trump Sentenced To 5 Years Probation