University warns ‘non-Mexican’ students against ‘cultural appropriation’ on Cinco de Mayo

An email to Gonzaga University students warned against “cultural appropriation” on Cinco de Mayo, and said that the holiday has been abused by “non-Mexican individuals.”

Campus Reform obtained the email from VP of Student Development Judi Biggs Garbuio to students ahead of the Mexican holiday that is celebrated on the fifth of May.

“Spring has finally arrived in Spokane and this weekend marks the official end of classes at Gonzaga University,” the message began. “Saturday, May 5, Cinco de Mayo, is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867).”

“This is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico,” the email continued, “however, in the United States Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.”

“Unfortunately, the celebrations have become less about the appreciation of Mexican heritage, and instead has become more about drinking and partying especially by non-Mexican individuals,” the message continued. “Because of this, there are many instances when Cinco de Mayo becomes a holiday that is full of cultural appropriation. – READ MORE

