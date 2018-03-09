University Removes Poster Of ‘Racist’ Margaret Sanger After Pro-Lifers Protest

The out and proud racist Margaret Sanger had her poster removed from the campus library at the University of Missouri this week thanks to the protest of several pro-life students.

According to LifeNews, Mizzou Students for Life announced today that the Ellis library removed a poster honoring Margaret Sanger from its walls.

“The removal is the end result of a request by Students for Life to remove Sanger from the library, because of her support for eugenics,” reports LifeNews. “The library originally said they were going to remove it during their next review, but has immediately removed it.”

Kristen Wood, president of Mizzou Students for Life, said Mizzou should be applauded for removing Sanger from a place of reverence.

“We applaud the library for removing the poster and no longer celebrating Margaret Sanger and her eugenicist views. At the same time, we have told the library we expect they will never put the poster back up again, and if they do we will continue with our petitions and public pressure. The university should never be celebrating and promoting someone who publicly opposed people in poverty and racial minorities from having children, and someone who supported putting people on birth control to prevent them from having children,” she told LifeNews. – READ MORE

