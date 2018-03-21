University of Wisconsin campus proposes elimination of majors such as English, history

True Pundit

The University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point is reportedly discussing a plan to eliminate 13 majors including English, philosophy, history and Spanish.

The campus — one of 11 campuses in the University of Wisconsin system — would instead focus on programs that have “clear career pathways,” The Washington Post reported.

Under the proposal, the school would expand areas such as marketing, management, graphic design and computer information systems — areas that “have demonstrated value and demand in the region,” according to the school.

The school’s administration is framing the idea as a way to increase its declining enrollment and to deal with a multimillion-dollar deficit, according to the Post. – READ MORE

