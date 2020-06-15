University of Texas football players say they will not participate in recruiting or donor events unless a list of demands aimed at racial justice​ are met

The University of Texas football team has reportedly submitted a list of demands to the University of Texas administration, and they say they won’t participate in any recruitment activities or donor events unless those demands are met. They will, however, continue to practice and play.

The demands have been placed on Twitter by at least two University of Texas football players, and reportedly they are submitted on behalf of the entire team, although there is not yet an indication that the entire team has signed on to the demands or whether there are any dissenting voices.

Defensive lineman/linebacker Marqez Bimage was one of the players who shared the demands on Twitter.

The first demand is that certain buildings on campus be renamed, including buildings named after famous former University of Texas professors and administrators who were open segregationists like Theophilus Painter and Robert Lee Moore. The document also demands the permanent removal of the statue of former Texas Gov. James Hogg, which has been a source of controversy for years. – READ MORE

