University of Southern Maine bans professor who offered credit for anti-Kavanaugh protest

The University of Southern Maine apologized Wednesday for the “rogue behavior” of a retired professor who offered credit for participating in a protest against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, announcing that she has since been barred from teaching at the university.

Susan Feiner, who retired in September but continued to teach some classes, offered students one credit for taking a pop-up course called “Engaged Citizenship,” which would bus students to Washington to participate in a protest urging Republican Sen. Susan Collins to oppose confirming then-Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Ms. Feinertold local CBS affiliate that she complete all of the required work to get the course approved through a grant and that “everybody at the university signed off” on it, but the administration said that was not the case.

“We are embarrassed by and apologize for the rogue behavior of a former colleague,” USM President Glenn Cummings said in a statement early Wednesday, the Portland Press Herald reported. “In response to her inappropriate actions Dr. Susan Feiner has been notified that she is now barred from teaching at the University of Southern Maine, a prohibition that will be upheld by the other campuses of the University of Maine System as well.”- READ MORE