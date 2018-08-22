University Of North Carolina Protesters Knock Over 1913 Pro-Confederate ‘Silent Sam’ Statue

On Monday evening, students at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill toppled “Silent Sam,” a 1913 statue placed on campus in memoriam of the 300 alumni who served in the Confederate Army. A group formed at 7:00 p.m. to protest the statue and stand up in favor of Maya Little, a student who allegedly dumped red paint and blood on the base of the statue in April. Little stated, “It’s time to build monuments to honor those who have been murdered by white supremacy. It’s time to tear down Silent Sam. It’s time to tear down UNC’s institutional white supremacy.”

Around 9:20, according to the university, “a group from among an estimated crowd of 250 protesters brought down the Confederate Monument on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Tonight’s actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured. We are investigating the vandalism and assessing the full extent of the damage.” Police arrested only one student for resisting arrest and concealing his or her face (the sex of the suspect has not been released).

Governor Roy Cooper’s (D-NC) office stated, “The Governor understands that many people are frustrated by the pace of change and he shares their frustration, but violent destruction of public property has no place in our communities.”- READ MORE

It all started in September 2017 with a request by state House Speaker Joe Straus to have a plaque, which was originally placed by the Children of the Confederacy Creed and denies slavery was the underlying cause of the Civil War, removed from the hallway of the building.

Speaker Straus urged that the state reevaluate each monument for factual accuracy and historical context.

Following Speaker Straus’ recommendation, Austin’s Equity Office reviewed several monuments and their historical background. Although Speaker Straus recommended the review to understand the factuality of the monuments, the Equity Office took that a step further.

According to the Austin Statesman, the report analyzed more than just the monuments. The researchers also analyzed the historical figures behind the names of streets, neighborhoods and parks — finding at least 10 streets to recommend renaming.

Included in the review was Stephen F. Austin, the “Father of Texas” and the city’s namesake. The report found Austin lobbied against banning slavery in Mexico because he believed the freed people would become “a nuisance.”

In response to these findings, the Austin Equity Office recommended changing the name of the city.- READ MORE