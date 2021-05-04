University of Minnesota student leader caught on video telling peers to place fake police calls to make life hell for cops

A member of the University of Minnesota’s student government was caught on video imploring her peers to make the lives of police officers “hell” by placing bogus calls for help.

Lauren Meyers is the chief financial officer of the Minnesota Student Association and the co-chair of the Office for Student Affairs Mental Health committee. During a video conference with fellow members of the MSA, Meyers instructed her fellow student government members to use several tactics to “annoy the s*** out of” campus law enforcement.

During the video call, another student asked Meyers, “When you say disrupt UMPD, what exactly do you mean by that?”

Meyers replied, “Make their lives hell. Annoy the s*** out of them. Like, use up their resources, make their officers show up to something.”

Here it is. We received a copy of the video that was deleted from Reddit.#UMN Student Association Rep Lauren Meyers advocates disrupting #UMPD police to “make their lives hell, annoy the sh*t out of them, use up their resources, make their officers show up to something.” #MN pic.twitter.com/DxQD4b0aDE — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 27, 2021

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and Law Enforcement Labor Services issued a joint statement on Tuesday, where the police unions called for an investigation into the situation and warned that making phony 911 calls can be a felony.- READ MORE

